TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 292,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,149. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

