The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 782,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,252. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 638,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

