The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

NYSE:PNC traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

