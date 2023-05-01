The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

