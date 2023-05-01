The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $25.08

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $24.45. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 39,421 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $866.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 545,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

