The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.