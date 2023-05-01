The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Zevin Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

