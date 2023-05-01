The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

