Theta Fuel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.23 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $297.05 million and $4.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,120,793,797 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

