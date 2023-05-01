Theta Fuel Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $291.76 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,120,990,686 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

