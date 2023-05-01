Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,991 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

