Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 666 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,273.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,055.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

