Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.19. 954,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.51 and a 200 day moving average of $491.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

