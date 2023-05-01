Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 706,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

