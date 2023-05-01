Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. 1,561,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.