Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $630.04. 306,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,185. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.34 and its 200 day moving average is $567.51.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

