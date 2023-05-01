Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,387,000.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,042. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

