Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $209.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,217. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.