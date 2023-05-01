Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 23,762 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 261.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.13. 41,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

