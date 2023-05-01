Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,401 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

