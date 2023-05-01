Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.12. 1,618,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,329. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.