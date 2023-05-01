Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. 39,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

