Threshold Price Hits $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $308.64 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0314575 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,949,764.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

