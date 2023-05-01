Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
