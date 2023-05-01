Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $79.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.