Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.43.

TSE:TIH traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

