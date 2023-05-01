Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 89500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Torq Resources Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

