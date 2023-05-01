Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Torrid Trading Up 4.7 %

CURV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,004. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $371.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.08 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.