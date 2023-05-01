TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.
TOWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
TowneBank Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.69 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
