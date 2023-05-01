TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.69 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

