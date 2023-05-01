Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 222,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 153,827 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. 33,094,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,629,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

