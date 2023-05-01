TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TACT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.