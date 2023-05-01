TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.