Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

