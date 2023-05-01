Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Transocean Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,151,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 73.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 1,293.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,420 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

