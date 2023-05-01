Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Transocean Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,151,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608,939. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
