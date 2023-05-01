Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 51,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,774,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 346,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,087. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.