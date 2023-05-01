Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 81,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 394,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,982,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,002 shares of company stock worth $9,087,898 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

