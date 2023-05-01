TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares comprises about 2.4% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 21,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Stephens dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

