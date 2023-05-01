Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,314. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 2,181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,382,607.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,527,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

