TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 2.5% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,516,130 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,020,452,900.4328966 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05942189 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,275,749.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

