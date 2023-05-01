Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $53,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 1,605,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,366,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

