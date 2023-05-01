Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tupperware Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $18.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.