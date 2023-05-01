UBS Group AG Acquires 24,950 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 406,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

