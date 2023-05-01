UBS Group AG Acquires 6,560 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 524.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.