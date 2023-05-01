UBS Group AG Has $133,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Shares of JHEM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.21. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

