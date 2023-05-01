UBS Group AG Invests $138,000 in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,116. The stock has a market cap of $402.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 27.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.