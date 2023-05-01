UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAUG. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.6 %

BAUG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

