Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $556.60

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $556.60 and last traded at $552.84, with a volume of 42661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $551.43.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.25 and its 200-day moving average is $485.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

