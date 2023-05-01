Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $556.60

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $556.60 and last traded at $552.84, with a volume of 42661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $551.43.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.25 and its 200-day moving average is $485.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
