UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36. Approximately 232,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 434,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $728,074. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 100.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in UMB Financial by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

