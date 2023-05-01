Uniswap 1-Day Volume Hits $42.39 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $42.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00018984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00308646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39681714 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $44,181,295.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

