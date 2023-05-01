United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.04. 732,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.