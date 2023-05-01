UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,473 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $564,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $492.09 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.11 and a 200-day moving average of $505.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

